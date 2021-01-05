Gujarat Gas share price rises as Nomura initiates coverage with a buy

Gujarat Gas

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Gujarat Gas share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on January 5 after Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call.

The Japanese research firm has initiated a buy on the stock with target at Rs 475 per share. The firm is of the view that the company's pricing power has strengthened and margin has been rising. After success in Morbi, pollution focus is likely in more areas, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The company's overall margin may average at Rs 5.40/scm in FY21 and see low threat of large third-party volumes in the near term, Nomura added.

The stock was trading at Rs 386, up Rs 8, or 2.12 percent at 09:38 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 389 and an intraday low of Rs 380.10.

CRISIL in December 2020 reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable rating on the total bank loan facilities Rs 2350 crore of Gujarat Gas. The rating of Non-Fund Based Limit bank facilities Rs 60 crore has been reaffirmed at CRISIL AA+ / Stable. CRISIL AA+ / Stable has also been reaffirmed on Non-Fund Based Limit Rs 670 crore bank facilities of the company, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.