Gujarat Fluoro closes 9% lower after chemical factory blast kills 2

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals closed 9 percent lower after reports said that a chemical explosion at its factory in Panchmahal district in Gujarat killed two workers and injured more than a dozen on December 16.

The blast reportedly took place around 10am at the chemical manufacturing plant and the injured workers were hospitalised.

The company has not uploaded an official filing on the stock exchanges yet.

“There have been two deaths in the blast so far. We are yet to confirm the number of injured and those critical. At least 13 or 14 people are severely injured. A team of fire officials is ascertaining if there are more trapped inside the complex. Details on the nature of the blast have not yet been confirmed,” Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil told The Indian Express.

Fire tenders from across the district, including private companies in Halol, Kalol and Godhra, were rushed to the site.

The plant that suffered the explosion was Gujarat Fluoro’s single largest refrigerant plant in India.

The company has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company’s website.

The stock closed 8.6 percent lower at Rs 2,192.35 on the BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2,105.