MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gujarat Fluoro closes 9% lower after chemical factory blast kills 2

The plant that suffered the explosion was Gujarat Fluoro’s single largest refrigerant plant in India

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals closed 9 percent lower after reports said that a chemical explosion at its factory in Panchmahal district in Gujarat killed two workers and injured more than a dozen on December 16.

The blast reportedly took place around 10am at the chemical manufacturing plant and the injured workers were hospitalised.

The company has not uploaded an official filing on the stock exchanges yet.

Catch all the live market action here

“There have been two deaths in the blast so far. We are yet to confirm the number of injured and those critical. At least 13 or 14 people are severely injured. A team of fire officials is ascertaining if there are more trapped inside the complex. Details on the nature of the blast have not yet been confirmed,” Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil told The Indian Express.

Close

Related stories

Fire tenders from across the district, including private companies in Halol, Kalol and Godhra, were rushed to the site.

Also read: Rupee fall: How does the depreciation in rupee impact you?

The plant that suffered the explosion was Gujarat Fluoro’s single largest refrigerant plant in India.

The company has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company’s website.

The stock closed 8.6 percent lower at Rs 2,192.35 on the BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2,105.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Gujarat Fluorochemicals
first published: Dec 16, 2021 03:52 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.