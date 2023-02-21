 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Ambuja Exports trades 3% higher on capacity expansion plan

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

The greenfield expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Gujarat Ambuja Exports traded nearly 3 percent up intraday on February 21 after it entered into an agreement with the Gujarat government for a project worth Rs 333 crore.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to set up a 900-TPD Greenfield Corn Wet-Milling plant at Himmatnagar, Gujarat, the company said in a release.

The manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 550 TPD of Maize Starch Powder, 50 TPD of Malto-Dextrin Powder and 300 TPD of Feed Ingredients. The greenfield expansion is expected to be completed by 2025, the company said.

