Gujarat Ambuja Exports trades 3% higher on capacity expansion plan

Gujarat Ambuja Exports traded nearly 3 percent up intraday on February 21 after it entered into an agreement with the Gujarat government for a project worth Rs 333 crore.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to set up a 900-TPD Greenfield Corn Wet-Milling plant at Himmatnagar, Gujarat, the company said in a release.

The manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 550 TPD of Maize Starch Powder, 50 TPD of Malto-Dextrin Powder and 300 TPD of Feed Ingredients. The greenfield expansion is expected to be completed by 2025, the company said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Moneycontrol News