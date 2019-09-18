App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Alkalies rises 2% on commissioning of 20 MW AC solar power plant

The total installed capacity of solar power plant now stands increased to 35 MW.

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals rose 2.5 percent intraday to Rs 481.45 on September 18 after the company completed the commissioning of its 20 MW AC solar power plant in Gujarat's Charanka.

The work on the remaining 12.5 MW was completed on September 16, the company said.

The commissioning takes the total installed capacity of the solar plant to 35 MW.

At 1001 hours, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 481.45, up Rs 11.10, or 2.36 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 646.70 on September 27, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 376.10 on August 23, 2019.

Currently, it is trading 25.55 percent below its 52-week high and 28.01 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:20 am

