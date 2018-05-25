App
May 25, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Alkalies rises 10% on 2.5 times increase in March quarter profit

Revenue of the company rose 31 percent at Rs 697.3 crore versus Rs 531.3 crore.

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals rose more than 10 percent intraday Friday as company reported 2.5 times increase in its profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4FY18 net profit was up at Rs 221.1 crore against Rs 87.1 crore.

Revenue of the company rose 31 percent at Rs 697.3 crore versus Rs 531.3 crore.

EBITDA or operating profit was up at Rs 292.8 crore and margin was at 42 percent.

It has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up (65 percent) for the year ended March 31, 2018.

In the last nine months the stock price increased by 56 percent.

At 14:32 hrs Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 655.30, up Rs 30.10, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

