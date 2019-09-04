Gujarat Alkalies gains 8% on potential stock split

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals added as much as 8.6 percent intraday on September 4 after the company said it is going to consider sub-division of equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on September 27 to consider the proposal for split/sub-division of equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

The board will also consider the proposal for amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association and the articles of association of the company.

The trading window for sale / purchase / dealing in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from September 3, 2019 to October 01, 2019 (both days inclusive) for aforesaid purposes.

At 1219 hrsm Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 415.20, up Rs 22.65, or 5.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 646.70 and its 52-week low of Rs 376.10 on 27 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.