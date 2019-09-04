App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Alkalies gains 8% on potential stock split

The board also consider the proposal for amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association and the articles of association of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals added as much as 8.6 percent intraday on September 4 after the company said it is going to consider sub-division of equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on September 27 to consider the proposal for split/sub-division of equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

The board will also consider the proposal for amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association and the articles of association of the company.

Close

The trading window for sale / purchase / dealing in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from September 3, 2019 to October 01, 2019 (both days inclusive) for aforesaid purposes.

At 1219 hrsm Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 415.20, up Rs 22.65, or 5.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 646.70 and its 52-week low of Rs 376.10 on 27 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.8 percent below its 52-week high and 10.4 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:39 pm

