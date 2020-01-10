GTPL Hathway share price rises 11% on strong Q3 numbers

GTPL Hathway share price rose 11 percent in the early trade on January 10 after the company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The cable and broadband services provider’s Q3FY20 net profit jumped 98 percent to Rs 39 crore against Rs 19.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased by 114 percent at Rs 674 crore against Rs 314.5 crore.

The company seeded 1,50,000 set-top boxes (STBs) in the third quarter, taking the total STBs as on December 31, 2019 to 10.05 million, while digital paying subscribers increased by 100,000 to 7.35 million.

The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was maintained at Rs 415.

“During Q3, we further reduced our debt by Rs 475 million and, with that, our net debt as on December 31, 2019 stood at Rs 1,861 million," said Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway.