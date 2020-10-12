GTPL Hathway share price jumps 10% after Q2 profit rises 37% to Rs 34 crore

GTPL Hathway share price surged 10 percent in the morning session on October 12 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 34.68 crore in the September quarter, which was up 37.46 percent from Rs 25.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, sales declined 13.95 percent to Rs 403.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 468.56 crore during September 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA was up 8.8 percent at Rs 129.8 crore against Rs 119.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 22.5 percent against 19.2 percent (YoY).

The stock was trading at Rs 127.95, up Rs 11.60, or 9.97 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 129.80.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. The company has low debt and zero promoter pledge.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

