172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|gtpl-hathway-share-price-jumps-10-after-q2-profit-rises-37-to-rs-34-crore-5951381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GTPL Hathway share price jumps 10% after Q2 profit rises 37% to Rs 34 crore

The company reported a net profit of Rs 34.68 crore in the September 2020 quarter against Rs 25.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GTPL Hathway share price surged 10 percent in the morning session on October 12 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 34.68 crore in the September quarter, which was up 37.46 percent from Rs 25.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, sales declined 13.95 percent to Rs 403.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 468.56 crore during September 2019.

Close

Consolidated EBITDA was up 8.8 percent at Rs 129.8 crore against Rs 119.3 crore (YoY).  Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 22.5 percent against 19.2 percent (YoY).

related news

Capture

The stock was trading at Rs 127.95, up Rs 11.60, or 9.97 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 129.80.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. The company has low debt and zero promoter pledge.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GTPL Hathway

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.