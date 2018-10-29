App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GTPL Hathway gains 6% on order win worth Rs 1,246cr

The project is on EPC bases and includes survey, design, plan, execution with active/passive (OSP + Electronics) components with commissioning of complete network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of GTPL Hathway gained 6 percent intraday Monday as company won an EPC order worth Rs 1,246 crore in Gujarat.

The company is appointed as project implementation agency (PIA) of package B for implementation of BharatNet Phase ‐ II Project in the state of Gujarat by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network (GFGNL).

GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires are the consortium partners and will jointly implement this prestigious project.

At 14:55 hrs GTPL Hathway was quoting at Rs 89, up Rs 3.20, or 3.73 percent.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 03:03 pm

