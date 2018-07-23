GST rate cut impact: Consumer durable stocks soar 5-8% post tax-related announcements

Share price of consumer durable stocks were trading higher in early trade on Monday on the back Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decision to slash rates on a host of items in its Saturday meeting.

The biggest rate cuts, however, came in white goods. GST rates on several consumer goods including refrigerators, lithium batteries, vacuum cleaners, grinders, mixers, food processors, water heaters, hair dryers, water coolers, ice cream freezers, scents, perfumes, powder puffs, cosmetics, and electric ironing machines have been cut to 18 percent from 28 percent.

Share including Blue Star, Voltas, Bajaj Electricals, Symphony, Whirlpool, Havells, Kensai Neroloc, Asian Paints and Berger Paints were tarding higher with 5-8 percent gain.

The Council has also decided to fully exempt sanitary napkins from GST, from the existing 12 percent. A high GST rate on sanitary napkins had imposed last year had triggered howls of protest from consumer activist and women groups.

Many handicraft items such as stone, marble and wooden deities, rakhis without precious stones, brooms and commemorative coins have been made fully exempt from GST, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Fortified milk has also been fully exempted from GST.

Handloom items such as knitted caps priced below Rs 1,000 will now attract a lower GST rate of 5 percent. All leather items will now attract a GST rate of 18 percent, while footwear priced below Rs 1,000 will be taxed at 5 percent.

Taxes on handbags, jewellery boxes, wooden photo frames, stone art wear, ornamental frame mirrors, glass art ware, aluminum art ware and handmade carpets have been cut to 5 percent from 12 percent.

The GST rate on bamboo flooring, hand-operated rubber rollers and zip fasteners have been cut to 12 percent from 18 percent, while the GST rate on ethanol has been to cut 5 percent from 18 percent, a move aimed at encouraging higher ethanol blending in petrol and diesel.

All decisions will be effective from June 27, Goyal said.

IDFC Securities expect boost to consumption demand propelled by a fall in prices. However, as companies will pass on lower GST rate and thereby not see benefit in form of margins.

The sectors which saw tax rate cut have a big share of unorganised players, while the move should help them come under tax net.

It expects paint companies, P&G hygiene, footwear manufacturers, Whirlpool, Dixon, Havells, Voltas and select hotels to be key beneficiaries.

According to Kotak Securities, the GST rate cuts should be meaningful earnings kicker for paints companies. Also, indirect benefits market share gains and premiumisation to boost the earnings of the companies.

No revision would normally be seen as a positive for ITC, while United Spirits could bounce back on non-inclusion of ENA, it added.