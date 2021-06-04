MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

GSPL share price rises 7% as CLSA maintains ‘buy’ with target at Rs 410

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 311.40 on March 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 177.50 of October 14, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) share price rose 7 percent intraday on June 4. The broking house CLSA has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 410 per share.

GSPL had a steady March quarter with in-line volume but profit beat estimates.

The market cap implies a negative value to its core gas transmission business. However, the market cap is 25 percent lower than the market value of its 54.3 percent stake in the subsidiary Gujarat Gas.

At 1125 hours, Gujarat State Petronet was quoting at Rs 297.95, up Rs 12.15, or 4.25 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 311.40 on  March 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 177.50 of October 14, 2020. It is trading 4.32 percent below its 52-week high and 67.86 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Gujarat State Petronet
first published: Jun 4, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.