GSPL share price rises 7% as CLSA maintains ‘buy’ with target at Rs 410

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) share price rose 7 percent intraday on June 4. The broking house CLSA has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 410 per share.

GSPL had a steady March quarter with in-line volume but profit beat estimates.

The market cap implies a negative value to its core gas transmission business. However, the market cap is 25 percent lower than the market value of its 54.3 percent stake in the subsidiary Gujarat Gas.

At 1125 hours, Gujarat State Petronet was quoting at Rs 297.95, up Rs 12.15, or 4.25 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 311.40 on March 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 177.50 of October 14, 2020. It is trading 4.32 percent below its 52-week high and 67.86 percent above its 52-week low.