GRUH Finance rises 2% on approval for scheme of amalgamation

Shares of GRUH Finance rose 2 percent intraday Thursday after it received approval for scheme of amalgamation of the company with Bandhan Bank.

The company in its release said that it has receives observation letters from stock exchanges for amalgamation of the company into and with the Bandhan Bank.

It already received approval from the National Housing Bank and the receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India by Bandhan, in relation to the said Scheme.

The scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals including approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders and creditors of the company and Bandhan Bank.

At 11:42 hrs GRUH Finance was quoting at Rs 285.65, up Rs 3.65, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 381.95 and 52-week low Rs 204.60 on 07 June, 2018 and 31 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.44 percent below its 52-week high and 39.2 percent above its 52-week low.