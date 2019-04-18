GRUH Finance, Bandhan Bank gain 3-4% on CCI approval

Shares of GRUH Finance and Bandhan Bank added percent 3-4 percent intraday Thursday after CCI approved merger of the companies.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has considered the proposed combination and approved the merger of GRUH Finance and Bandhan Bank.

The scheme of amalgamation remains subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and other approvals.

At 12:08 hrs GRUH Finance was quoting at Rs 288.35, up Rs 5.35, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

At 12:09 hrs Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 568.55, up Rs 10.45, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here