Greenlam Industries shares jump 4% after restarting operations at its Rajasthan unit

Share price of Greenlam Industries jumped over 4 percent intraday on April 21 after the company resumed its manufacturing operations at its manufacturing unit in Behror, Rajasthan.

"We refer our letter dated March 23, 2020, informing you temporary suspension of our manufacturing operations at unit of the company situated in Behror, Rajasthan in adherence to the Government advisory(ies) issued for combating the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In this regard, we would like to inform you that consequent upon receipt of approval of concerned authorities, the Company has resumed its manufacturing operations at the said unit w.e.f. April 20, 2020. with all the necessary precautionary hygiene and safety measures, as applicable," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"The Company will continue to accord utmost importance to the health and safety of its workforce including compliance with all the directives of competent authorities issued in this behalf," it added.

At 13:16 hrs, Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 552.00, up Rs 23.00, or 4.35 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 552.00 and an intraday low of Rs 552. There were pending buy orders of 5 shares, with no sellers available.