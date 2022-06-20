English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Greenlam Industries gains 9% as board okays issuing shares worth Rs 195 crore to Smiti Holding

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 415.90 and a 52 week low of Rs 225.48 on 19 April 2022 and 21 June 2021 respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Greenlam Industries

    Greenlam Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Greenlam Industries share price rose over nine percent on June 20 after the board approved an issue of shares to Smiti Holding and Trading Company worth Rs 195 crore.

    The board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting on June 20 approved the issuance of up to 63,10,680 shares at a price of Rs 309 each, as per the company's press release.

    It is subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company.

    The issue will also be subject to customary closing conditions between the investor and the company.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    The board is convening an extra-ordinary general meeting on July 16 to seek necessary approval of the members for the issuance.

    At 10:26 hrs Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 319.75, up Rs 21.50 or 7.21 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 415.90 and a 52 week low of Rs 225.48 on 19 April 2022 and 21 June 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 23.12 percent below its 52 week high and 41.81 percent above its 52 week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Greenlam Industries
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 10:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.