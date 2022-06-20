Greenlam Industries gains 9% as board okays issuing shares worth Rs 195 crore to Smiti Holding

Greenlam Industries

Greenlam Industries share price rose over nine percent on June 20 after the board approved an issue of shares to Smiti Holding and Trading Company worth Rs 195 crore.

The board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting on June 20 approved the issuance of up to 63,10,680 shares at a price of Rs 309 each, as per the company's press release.

It is subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company.

The issue will also be subject to customary closing conditions between the investor and the company.

The board is convening an extra-ordinary general meeting on July 16 to seek necessary approval of the members for the issuance.

At 10:26 hrs Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 319.75, up Rs 21.50 or 7.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 415.90 and a 52 week low of Rs 225.48 on 19 April 2022 and 21 June 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.12 percent below its 52 week high and 41.81 percent above its 52 week low.