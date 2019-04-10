Greaves Cotton gains 5% on plans to roll out lithium-ion e-scooters

At 1025 hrs, Greaves Cotton was quoting Rs 153,45, up 4.96 percent on the BSE.
Shares of Greaves Cotton gained 5 percent intraday on April 10 after the company is set to roll out lithium-ion e-scooters.
The Mumbai-based diesel engine manufacturer will provide the technology for Coimbatore-based startup Ampere Vehicles' battery-powered scooters that are ready to hit the market this month.
In August 2018, Greaves acquired a 67 percent stake in Ampere for Rs 77 crore, making a foray into the electric vehicle space.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 10:33 am