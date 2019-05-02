Greaves Cotton gains 4% as board approves buyback worth Rs 240cr

Shares of Greaves Cotton rose 4 percent intraday Thursday after company board approves buyback of its equity shares.

The company board has approved a proposal of buyback up to 1 ,37, 14,286equity shares at a price of Rs 175 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 240 crore, as per BSE filing.

Company's Q4 net profit declined 34 percent at Rs 37.4 crore against Rs 56.7 crore, while revenue was up 8.6 percent at Rs 528 crore against Rs 486.2 crore, YoY.

Other income of the company at Rs 8.6 crore, while one-time loss was at Rs 12.9 crore.

At 14:16 hrs Greaves Cotton was quoting at Rs 152.10, up Rs 5.45, or 3.72 percent on the BSE.