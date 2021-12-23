MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Great Eastern Shipping Company shares jump 8% as board considers buyback proposal

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 477 and a 52-week low of Rs 229 on 16 June, 2021 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose over 8 percent to Rs 299.85 apiece intraday on December 23, after the company announced that is going to consider the proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares.

"The board of directors of Great Eastern Shipping Company at their meeting scheduled on Monday, December 27, 2021 shall consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," company said in its release.

Pursuant to the company’s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for transacting in the securities of the company would remain closed from December 23, 2021 till further notice.

At 10:33 hrs Great Eastern Shipping Company was quoting at Rs 293.35, up Rs 17.55, or 6.36 percent on the BSE.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 477 and a 52-week low of Rs 229 on 16 June, 2021 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.5 percent below its 52-week high and 28.1 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Great Eastern Shipping Company
first published: Dec 23, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.