MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gravita India hits 52-week high as Mundra battery recycling unit commences operations

The company has plans to incur additional capital expenditure of Rs 30 crore on this facility so as to increase its capacity from 19,500 MTPA to 48,000 MTPA.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gravita India touched a 52-week high of Rs 249.70, gaining 6.5 percent intraday on December 13, after the company commenced operations at its new recycling plant at Mundra, Gujarat.

"Gravita announced operationalization of its new Battery recycling unit at Mundra Port, Gujarat. In Phase-I, 19,500 MTPA plant is strategically located at the Mundra Port and is equipped with state-of-the-art facility facilities including latest technology and automated processes," as per the company's press release.

The company has incurred capital expenditure of Rs 32 crore for setting up of the Phase-I of the facility, of which Rs 26 crore was through external borrowings, and the remaining by internal accruals.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Going forward, the company has plans to incur additional capital expenditure of Rs 30 crore on this facility so as to increase the capacity of from 19,500 MTPA to 48,000 MTPA, the company said.

Close
At 10:36 hrs, Gravita India was quoting at Rs 242.60, up Rs 8.15, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Gravita India
first published: Dec 13, 2021 10:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.