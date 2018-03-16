Gravita India gains 6% on Rs 300cr order win from Singapore

Shares of Gravita India rose 6.3 percent in the early trade Friday as it has bagged Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm.

The company has received orders worth Rs 300 crore for supplying 18000 MT of pure lead and lead bullion from Kyen Resource Pte, Singapore.

This order will help company to strengthen its top line and bottom line in coming FY 2018-19. The said order will be executed during FY 2018-19, company said in release.

At 09:30 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 179, up Rs 5.00, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil