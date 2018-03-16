App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 16, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India gains 6% on Rs 300cr order win from Singapore

The company has received orders worth Rs 300 crore for supplying 18000 MT of pure lead and lead bullion from Kyen Resource Pte, Singapore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gravita India rose 6.3 percent in the early trade Friday as it has bagged Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm.

The company has received orders worth Rs 300 crore for supplying 18000 MT of pure lead and lead bullion from Kyen Resource Pte, Singapore.

This order will help company to strengthen its top line and bottom line in coming FY 2018-19. The said order will be executed during FY 2018-19, company said in release.

graph_gravita

At 09:30 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 179, up Rs 5.00, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC