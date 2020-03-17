App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries share price slips 3% on CCI penalty

Company believes that it has sufficient grounds for an appeal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grasim Industries share price slipped 3 percent in the early trade on March 17 after CCI imposed a penalty on the company.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed an order, imposing a penalty of Rs 301.61 crore on the company in respect of its domestic man-made fibre turnover.

While the company is yet to receive the order of the CCI, it believes that on merits it has sufficient grounds for an appeal, the company said.

Close

At 09:23 hrs, Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 561.30, down Rs 15.25, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 958.55 and its 52-week low Rs 507.35 on 27 May 2019 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.44 percent below its 52-week high and 10.63 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Grasim Industries

