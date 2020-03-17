Grasim Industries share price slips 3% on CCI penalty

Grasim Industries share price slipped 3 percent in the early trade on March 17 after CCI imposed a penalty on the company.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed an order, imposing a penalty of Rs 301.61 crore on the company in respect of its domestic man-made fibre turnover.

While the company is yet to receive the order of the CCI, it believes that on merits it has sufficient grounds for an appeal, the company said.

At 09:23 hrs, Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 561.30, down Rs 15.25, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 958.55 and its 52-week low Rs 507.35 on 27 May 2019 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.44 percent below its 52-week high and 10.63 percent above its 52-week low.