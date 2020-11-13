PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries share price falls on sale of fertiliser operations

The company on November 12 reported a 3.30 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,521.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grasim Industries share price fell percent in the early trade on November 13 after the company approved divestment of fertilizer business.

The company on November 12 reported a 3.30 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,521.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020 against Rs 1,472.77 crore during the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations was flat at Rs 18,400.25 crore against Rs 18,400.17 crore.

Close

The company board approved the divestment of the company’s fertiliser business, Indo Gulf Fertilisers (IGF), by way of a slump sale to Indorama India Private (IIP), a subsidiary of Indorama Corporation Pte. Ltd, Singapore.

related news

The transfer of the business will be for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 2,649 crore, to be paid by IIP to Grasim.

This consideration is commensurate to the strength and future potential of the business.

The company has also entered into an agreement between the company, IIPL and Indorama Corporation Pte. Limited regarding the sale and transfer of the IGF Business from Company to IIPL, pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.

“The divestment of the fertiliser business by Grasim is a strategic portfolio choice and unlocks value for the shareholders. It is in line with the strategic thrust of the company to focus on core businesses," said Dilip Gaur, MD Grasim Industries.

grasim

At 09:17 hrs, Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 825.45, down Rs 1.50, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Grasim Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.