Grasim Industries rises 2% on acquiring chlor-alkali biz of KPR Industries

Shares of Grasim Industries rose 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as company closed the acquisition of the chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries.

The company has completed acquisition of the chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries on February 19, 2019.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,201 and 52-week low Rs 688.65 on 27 February, 2018 and 15 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.07 percent below its 52-week high and 8.01 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:06 hrs Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 743.80, up Rs 13.40, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.