Grasim Industries misses Q3 estimates but brokerages retain the 'buy' tag

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Grasim Industries Q3: On a sequential basis, the profit tanked 73 percent, compared to a profit of Rs 964 crore recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Shares of Grasim Industries are flat in early trade on February 15, reacting to the company's weak December quarter earnings.

Grasim Industries has reported a 47 percent on-year decline in its standalone profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 257 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 489 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The number missed the street's expectations despite a favourable tax expense as the company decided to opt for a lower tax regime from the financial year 2022-23 in terms of the provision of Section 115BAA of Income-Tax Act, 1961.

On a sequential basis, the profit tanked 73 percent, compared to a profit of Rs 964 crore recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.