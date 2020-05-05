Graphite India share price jumps 3% on resumption of operations

The share price of Graphite India was up almost 3 percent in the afternoon trade on May 5 after the company resumed manufacturing.

The company started partial operations at its graphite electrode plant in Durgapur, West Bengal, impervious graphite equipment plant in Ambad and GRP plant in Gonde, (both in Nashik, Maharashtra, it told the exchanges.

"The company is taking adequate measures to protect the manpower deployed at all its plants.) The local management of Graphite Cova GmbH German group of companies, (our wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany) has also decided to operate the speciality and coating operations in the plant," it added.

The stock, which has jumped 41 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 208.00, up Rs 6, or 2.97 percent, at 1448 hours.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.82 times and was trading with volumes of 148,564 shares, compared to its five-day average of 102,728 shares, an increase of 44.62 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Graphite India has zero promoter pledge with low debt and has been effectively using its capital to generate profit.