you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India share price jumps 3% on resumption of operations

The stock was trading with volumes of 148,564 shares, compared to its five-day average of 102,728, an increase of 44.62 percent.

The share price of Graphite India was up almost 3 percent in the afternoon trade on May 5 after the company resumed manufacturing.

The company started partial operations at its graphite electrode plant in Durgapur, West Bengal, impervious graphite equipment plant in Ambad and GRP plant in Gonde, (both in Nashik, Maharashtra, it told the exchanges.

"The company is taking adequate measures to protect the manpower deployed at all its plants.) The local management of Graphite Cova GmbH German group of companies, (our wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany) has also decided to operate the speciality and coating operations in the plant," it added.

The stock, which has jumped 41 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 208.00, up Rs 6, or 2.97 percent, at 1448 hours.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.82 times and was trading with volumes of 148,564 shares, compared to its five-day average of 102,728 shares, an increase of 44.62 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Graphite India has zero promoter pledge with low debt and has been effectively using its capital to generate profit.

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Graphite India

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

