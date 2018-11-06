Graphite India rises 3% on multi-fold increase in Q2 net profit

Shares of Graphite India rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported multi-fold increase in its September quarter net profit.

The company's Q2 consolidated net profit was up at Rs 1,113 crore against Rs 103 crore in the same quarter last year. On QoQ basis its net profit rose 16 percent at RS 1,113 crore against Rs 957 crore.

Revenue rose 19.3 percent at Rs 2,345 crore against Rs 1,965 crore, QoQ and Rs 528 crore, YoY.

The company board declared interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,126.40 and 52-week low Rs 530.50 on 14 August, 2018 and 22 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.78 percent below its 52-week high and 85.2 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:29 hrs Graphite India was quoting at Rs 982.50, up Rs 12.60, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.