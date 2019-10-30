Graphite India dips 3% on weak Q2 numbers

3. Graphite India | Sales growth in March 2018: 29.92% | June: 46.59% | September: 13% | Graphite India is the pioneer in India for manufacture of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products.

Shares of Graphite India declined more than 3 percent intraday on October 30 after the company posted a poor set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The net profit fell 83.3 percent at Rs 185 crore against Rs 1,113 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was down 62.4 percent at Rs 882 crore versus Rs 2,345 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 91.5 percent at Rs 140 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 15.87 percent.

At 1359 hours, Graphite India was quoting at Rs 282.50, down Rs 10.20, or 3.48 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,060 on October 22, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 255 on October 9, 2019.