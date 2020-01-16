Granules share price at 52-week high on buyback talk

Granules India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.90, rising 6 percent, intraday on January 16 with the company planning a share buyback.

The board will meet on January 21 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. During the meeting, it will also consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and the payment of third interim dividend for the FY 2019-20, if any.

The insider trading window of Granules India shall remain closed till January 23 in view of the board meeting.