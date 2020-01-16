App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules share price at 52-week high on buyback talk

The company's board will meet on January 21 to consider the proposal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.90, rising 6 percent, intraday on January 16 with the company planning a share buyback.

The board will meet on January 21 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. During the meeting, it will also consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and the payment of third interim dividend for the FY 2019-20, if any.

The insider trading window of Granules India shall remain closed till January 23 in view of the board meeting.

Close
At 1458 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 143.75, up Rs 6.50, or 4.74 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

