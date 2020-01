Granules share price at 52-week high on buyback talk

Granules India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.90, rising 6 percent, intraday on January 16 with the company planning a share buyback.

The board will meet on January 21 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. During the meeting, it will also consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and the payment of third interim dividend for the FY 2019-20, if any.

The insider trading window of Granules India shall remain closed till January 23 in view of the board meeting.

At 1458 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 143.75, up Rs 6.50, or 4.74 percent, on the BSE.