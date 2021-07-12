Granules India shares jumps 2% after company denies reports of being sold to PE investors

live bse live

Granules India share price jumped over 2 percent intraday on July 12 after the company described as malicious reports that the firm was being sold to some private equity investors.

"This is to bring to your notice that, there were certain messages floating in social media on Friday, 9th July 2021 that the Company is being sold to some PE investors. We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious," the company said in the release.

The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company, it added.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, however, has acquired 28,56,834 equity shares in Granules at Rs 362.27 per share on the NSE on July 9, the bulk deals data showed.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 438 on December 1, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 227.60 July 10, 2020. It is trading 15.58 percent below its 52-week high and 62.46 percent above its 52-week low

The share price has risen 63 percent over the last year.