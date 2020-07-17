App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India shares hit new high after Q1 profit jumps 34%

The company's consolidated net profit rose 34 percent to Rs 111.4 crore against Rs 83.2 crore YoY. Its consolidated revenue went up 23.6 percent at Rs 735.6 crore against Rs 595.3 crore YoY.

Granules India share price jumped more than 7 percent intraday on July 17 after the company came out with its June quarter results.

The company reported a 34 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 111.4 crore against Rs 83.2 crore YoY. Its consolidated revenue went up 23.6 percent at Rs 735.6 crore against Rs 595.3 crore YoY, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Granules reported consolidated EBITDA which was up 54.8 percent at Rs 183.6 crore against Rs 118.6 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 25 percent against 19.9 percent YoY.

The stock had surged more than 168 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 262.40, up Rs 16.45, or 6.69 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 264.60.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Granules stock has been showing strong momentum --price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. FII / FPI or institutions have been increasing their shareholding, with the company's annual net profit improving for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 12:48 pm

