172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|granules-india-shares-hit-52-week-high-as-global-equity-firms-eye-controlling-stake-5882891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India shares hit 52-week high as global equity firms eye controlling stake

KKR, Bain Capital and Blackstone have expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India share price jumped over 6 percent in the morning session on September 25 after three global private equity heavyweights, namely KKR, Bain Capital and Blackstone expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in Granules India, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

On September 10, 2020, Moneycontrol was the first to report that the promoter family of Granules India had revived plans for a potential exit from the company and was evaluating the sale of a majority stake at a premium valuation.

“Blackstone, KKR and Bain Capital have submitted non-binding bids for the proposed transaction,” said one of the individuals cited above.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 382.50, up Rs 21.90, or 6.07 percent at 09:20 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 395.

related news

According to brokerage firm Anand Rathi, "Strong demand for key products such as Metformin, Paracetamol, and Ibuprofen due to COVID-19 has translated to a robust Q1 for Granules.”

Manish Srivastava, Senior Technical Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers has a buy on Granules India with target price at Rs 397. The current fall has been arrested at a 20-day simple moving average with the formation of a hammer candlestick pattern and the price has also taken support at the previous top.

The momentum indicators are trading at support levels which indicates that bulls might take the charge once again, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.