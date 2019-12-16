App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India share price rises 1% on stake sale in Chinese JV

The conclusion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Granules India share price rose 1 percent in the early trade on December 16 after the company decided to sell its stake in its Chinese joint venture.

The company has entered into an agreement with Hubei Biocause Heilen Pharmaceutical CO Limited, its joint venture partner, for the sale of 33,000,000 equity shares of 1 RMB each held by the company in Granules-Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Limited, a joint venture company based in China, for a consideration of RMB 109 million.

At 0931 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 132.40, up Rs 1.40, or 1.07 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 135.85 on November 28, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 79 on December 10, 2018.

It is trading 2.54 percent below its 52-week high and 67.59 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

