App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India share price gains 7% on buyback approval

The buyback committee has approved March 20, 2020 as the record date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India share price gained nearly 7 percent intraday on March 11 after the company's shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 250 crore.

The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on January 21, 2020, has approved the proposal of Buyback of up to 1,25,00,000 fully paid equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 200 per share aggregating up to Rs 250 crore.

The buyback committee has approved March 20, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the said buyback.

Close
At 10:51 hrs, Granules India was quoting at Rs 167.75, up Rs 6.05, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.