Granules India share price gains 7% on buyback approval

Granules India share price gained nearly 7 percent intraday on March 11 after the company's shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 250 crore.

The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on January 21, 2020, has approved the proposal of Buyback of up to 1,25,00,000 fully paid equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 200 per share aggregating up to Rs 250 crore.

The buyback committee has approved March 20, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the said buyback.

At 10:51 hrs, Granules India was quoting at Rs 167.75, up Rs 6.05, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.