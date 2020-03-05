App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India share price gains 4% on USFDA nod

The company now have a total of 24 ANDA approvals from US FDA (22 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Granules India share price gained 4 percent intraday on March 5 after the company received USFDA nod for Potassium Chloride Extended-release tablets.

US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of company for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg).

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Klor-Con Extended-Release Tablets, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg), of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Potassium Chloride ER Tablets are used for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods or diuretic dose reduction is insufficient.

The company now have a total of 24 ANDA approvals from US FDA (22 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

At 12:12 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 177.50, up Rs 4.80, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 12:51 pm

