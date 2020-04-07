App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India share price gains 12% on EU GMP approval

The EU nod for the company's Visakhapatnam facility will be valid for three years.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India share price added 12 percent intraday on April 7 after its facility in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam received EU good manufacturing practice approval.

The approval for Unit-V, high potent API and Finished Formulations manufacturing facility, which was audited in January, will be valid for three

At 1445 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 156.75, up Rs 15.70, or 11.13 percent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 188.85 on February 19, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 84.25 on July 26, 2019.

Currently, it is trading 17 percent below its 52-week high and 86.05 percent above its 52-week low.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.