Granules India share price gains 12% on EU GMP approval

Granules India share price added 12 percent intraday on April 7 after its facility in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam received EU good manufacturing practice approval.

The approval for Unit-V, high potent API and Finished Formulations manufacturing facility, which was audited in January, will be valid for three

At 1445 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 156.75, up Rs 15.70, or 11.13 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 188.85 on February 19, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 84.25 on July 26, 2019.

Currently, it is trading 17 percent below its 52-week high and 86.05 percent above its 52-week low.