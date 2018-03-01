Granules India rises 2% on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Granules India rose nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday as the company received EIR from USFDA for Chantilly unit.

USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc facility, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.

This facility was inspected by USFDA in December 2017 and there was 1 observation during the inspection.

The company has responded to the observation within the stipulated timeframe.

Posted by Rakesh Patil