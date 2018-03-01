App
Feb 28, 2018 01:24 PM IST
Feb 28, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India rises 2% on EIR from USFDA

This facility was inspected by USFDA in December 2017 and there was 1 observation during the inspection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Granules India rose nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday as the company received EIR from USFDA for Chantilly unit.

USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc facility, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.

The company has responded to the observation within the stipulated timeframe.

At 13:18 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 119.10, up Rs 1.85, or 1.58 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 157 and 52-week low Rs 101.95 on 18 May, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.33 percent below its 52-week high and 16.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

