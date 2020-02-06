Granules India hits 52-week high after USFDA approval

Granules India share price touched 52-week high of Rs 162 adding nearly 6 percent intraday on February 6 after the pharma company received USFDA approval for Colchicine Tablets.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company for Colchicine Tablets USP, 0.6 mg.

It is bioequivalent of the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Colcrys Tablets, 0.6 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

This marks the first Paragraph 4 application from Granules.

Colchicine tablets are used for the treatment of Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF).

At 0949 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 161.20, up Rs 7.40, or 4.81 percent, on the BSE.