HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India gains 8% on robust Q3 show, interim dividend announcement

Revenue of the company rose 53.8 percent to Rs 631.8 crore versus Rs 410.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Granules India rose 8 percent intraday Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 profit jumped 72.3 percent to Rs 60 crore against Rs 35 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 53.8 percent to Rs 631.8 crore versus Rs 410.7 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA up 53 percent at Rs 113.3 crore, while margin was at 17.9 percent.

The board declared third interim dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re 1 each representing 25 percent of paid-up capital for the financial year 2018-19.

At 10:51 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 92.70, up Rs 4.30, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

