you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India gains 5% as USFDA completes inspection at US facility

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will respond to the observations within this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Granules India added 5 percent intraday Monday on completion of USFDA inspection at its US facility.

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company located at Chantilly, Virginia, USA, has completed US FDA inspection from October 22 to 26, 2018 with two Form 483 observations, company said in release.

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will respond to the observations within this week, it added.

This was a prior approval inspection, intended for the ANDAs filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This facility is involved in development and manufacturing of Finished Dosages.

At 09:37 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 96, up Rs 3.95, or 4.29 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

