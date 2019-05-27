Granules India gains 2% on USFDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride capsules

Share price of Granules India gained 2.4 percent intraday Monday after company received USFDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride capsules.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules for 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Ritalin LA Extended-Release Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules are used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Till date Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity.

Approvals for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited

At 09:46 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 112.05, up Rs 1.45, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

