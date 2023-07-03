English
    Granules India gains 2% as USFDA inspection ends with no observation

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
    Shares of Granules India gained 2 percent in early trade on July 3 after the USFDA completed the pre-approval inspection (PAI) and the GMP audit.

    Granules India's Unit IV facility at Visakhapatnam has completed the the USFDA’s inspection and GMP audit from June 26 to June 30 with zero 483 observations. The Unit-IV facility manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

    On June 23, the company’s Jeedimetla facility located at Hyderabad successfully completed the USFDA’s surveillance inspection with zero 483 observations.

    At 9:42am, Granules India was quoting at Rs 298.70, up Rs 1.75, or 0.59 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 381.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 267.85 on 04 November, 2022 and 29 March, 2023, respectively. It is trading 21.65 percent below its 52-week high and 11.52 percent above its 52-week low.

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 09:56 am