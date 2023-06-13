Granules India gains 2% after USFDA nod to BP drug

The nod means the company has 57 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of Granules India Ltd gained 2 percent intraday on June 13 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved the pharma firm's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for metoprolol succinate extended-release tablets.

The drug is used for treating hypertension and commanded sales of around $321 million till March 2023, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.

The Hyderabad-based company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediaries (PFIs) as well as finished dosages. It has 57 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including two tentative approvals, the pharma company said.

At 1.26 pm, shares of Granules India were trading at Rs.285 on the NSE, up 2.1 percent from the previous close. Trading volumes were also high as 10 lakh shares changed hands on the exchanges against a daily traded average of seven lakh shares.

The company reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in revenue at Rs.1,196 crore in the March quarter, beating analyst estimates of a 10 percent growth. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and amortization (EBITDA) also jumped 18 percent at Rs 228 crore. Granules India's net profit for the quarter was at Rs 120 crore, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

Just nine days after declaring its fourth-quarter earnings, the pharmaceutical company's share price fell 2 percent after it faced an a security breach. "The appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident," Granules has said in a regulatory filing.

