GR Infraprojects up 4% on Rs 1,085.47-crore order win

The completion period is 730 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects' share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on June 15 in the afternoon session after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

The Rs 1085.47-crore project is for four laning of NH 530B from Kasganj bypass to Chandan Nagar section in Uttar Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode.

The project has to be completed is two years, while the operation period is 15 years.

At 2:57 pm, GR Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 1,277.45, up Rs 31.35, or 2.52 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,444.75 on August 10, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 930 on March 28, 2023. It is trading 11.57 percent below its 52-week high and 37.38 percent above its 52-week low.

