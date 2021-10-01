GR Infraprojects share price gains 4% on LoA from NHAI

live bse live

GR Infraprojects share price gained over 4 percent intraday on October 1 after the company said it had got a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Punjab.

The Rs 951-crore project involves the construction of four/six-lane Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway No. NH-205K in Punjab on hybrid annuity mode with the operation period of 15 years from commercial operation date.

At 1016 hours, GR Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 1,944, up Rs 75.45, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.