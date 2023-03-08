GR Infraprojects rises 3% on getting completion certificate for Madhya Pradesh project

GR Infraprojects stock price jumped more than 3 percent on March 8 after the company said it received a completion certificate for an EPC project in Madhya Pradesh.

The civil construction company said on March 6 it received a completion certificate for Madhya Pradesh-based project awarded under the Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode.

The project involved constructing an eight-lane access-controlled expressway carriageway from Bawadi billage in the Ratlam district to Ranni village in the Jhabua district. The cost of the project was Rs 1,047 crore.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority's engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation from February 20, 2023.

