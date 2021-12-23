MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

GPT Infraprojects share price rises 13% on bagging order worth Rs 187.8 crore

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 107.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 30.70 on 16 July, 2021 and 22 December, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
GPT Infraprojects share price rose 13 percent intraday on December 23 after the company bagged an order valued at Rs 187.81 crore.

GPT Infraprojects bagged the contract from office of the General Manager, Tender & Contract, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The contract included construction of cable stayed road over bridge (ROB) near Byculla railway station at Railway Km 3/16-18 between Sandhurst Road - Byculla stations on CSTM-Dadar section in Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

At 09:29 hrs, GPT Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 82.70, up Rs 6.75, or 8.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 107.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 30.70 on 16 July, 2021 and 22 December, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.25 percent below its 52-week high and 169.38 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 23, 2021 10:34 am

