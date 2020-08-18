172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|gpt-infraprojects-share-price-jumps-12-on-kolkata-metro-project-order-5720801.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GPT Infraprojects share price jumps 12% on Kolkata Metro project order

The Railway Vikas Nigam Limited, Kolkata contract is worth Rs 196.30-crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
GPT Infraprojects share price added nearly 12 percent in the early trade on August 18 after the company bagged a Rs 196.30-crore order for the Metro Railway project in Kolkata.

The Railway Vikas Nigam Limited, Kolkata contract includes the construction of Metro Railway Viaduct from P276 to P314 including Mominpur Station and Majerhat Station (Excluding PD building and OCC building side) and Ramp at Joka Depot end, as per a company release.

At 09:20 hrs GPT Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 30.70, up Rs 2.95, or 10.63 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 49.70 on October 23, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 13  on March 24, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 37.63 percent below its 52-week high and 138.46 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:29 am

