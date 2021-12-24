MARKET NEWS

GPT Infraprojects share falls 5% despite Rs 56-crore contract

The order is for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gomia in the Chandrapura -Barkakana route in CIC section of Dhanbad division

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
 
 
GPT Infraprojects share price declined 5 percent intraday to Rs 80.90 on December 24, in step with the market slump, although the company bagged orders worth Rs 56 crore.


The contract has been awarded by the office of the Chief Administrative Officer Construction, East Central Railway, Mahendrughat, Patna, GPT Infraprojects said in its release.


The order is for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gomia Km 49/4-5 in lieu of L/C No. 11/A/T in the Chandrapura-Barkakana route in the CIC section of Dhanbad division.


On December 22, the company bagged the contract from the office of the General Manager, Tender and Contract, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.


The contract included construction of cable stayed road over bridge (ROB) near Byculla railway station at Railway Km 3/16-18 in the Sandhurst Road - Byculla stations on CSTM-Dadar section in Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

GPT Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 81.25, down Rs 4.55, or 5.30 percent on Friday morning.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 107.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 34 on July 16 and April 22, respectively. It was trading 24.59 percent below its 52-week high and 138.97 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GPT Infraprojects
first published: Dec 24, 2021 11:06 am

