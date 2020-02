Aquaculture stocks including Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen and Waterbase are in focus after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech made an announcment about increasing fish production capacity.

Finance Minister said that government is going to expand fish production capacity to 200 lakh tonnes

At 11:44 hrs, Avanti Feeds was quoting at Rs 691.95, up Rs 29.75, or 4.49 percent and Zeal Aqua was quoting at Rs 93.00, up Rs 13.50, or 16.98 percent.

Waterbase was quoting at Rs 148.00, up Rs 10.05, or 7.29 percent and Apex Frozen Foods was quoting at Rs 368.75, up Rs 19.25, or 5.51 percent.