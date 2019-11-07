Govt booster for stalled housing projects puts realty stocks in focus; Indiabull Real gains 5%

The real estate stocks ended with a gains of 1-5 percent on November 7, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the stressed real estate sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 6 announced another set of measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector and infuse confidence among hassled homebuyers.

Providing relief to millions of homebuyers, the Cabinet approved the creation of a "professionally managed" Rs 25,000 crore fund for boosting stalled middle and low-income RERA registered housing projects that are networth positive, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"The move will help relieve financial stress faced by a large number of homebuyers. This will also release a large number of funds stuck in these projects for productive use in the economy," Sitharaman said at a press meet.

"It's a positive move for the liquidity starved real estate sector. Rs 25,000 crore will be a good amount to address chronic situations. Though one need to see the modalities on implementation, time is of essence in delayed projects," Sharad Mittal, CEO & Head, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds.